FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down on Greek woes; healthcare stocks gain
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St down on Greek woes; healthcare stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Wall Street on Monday as investors fretted over the consequences of a possible debt default by Greece, while talk of multi-billion dollar healthcare deals lifted shares in the sector, cutting into the market’s loss.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 105.9 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,792.94, the S&P 500 lost 9.52 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,084.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.13 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,029.97.

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.