US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 up on tech; Disney leads media selloff

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ended flat, weighed by Disney’s largest daily drop in almost seven years.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,540.67, the S&P 500 gained 6.56 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,099.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,139.95. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)