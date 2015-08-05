FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 up on tech; Disney leads media selloff
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq, S&P 500 up on tech; Disney leads media selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose on Wednesday following three days of losses as tech shares advanced, while the blue-chip Dow index ended flat, weighed by Disney’s largest daily drop in almost seven years.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10.02 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,540.67, the S&P 500 gained 6.56 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,099.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.40 points, or 0.67 percent, to 5,139.95. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

