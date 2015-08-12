US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat after late-day rally

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied in afternoon trading to end little changed on Wednesday as energy shares and Apple rebounded from sharp recent losses, offseting continued concerns about a slowdown in China.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.27 points to 17,403.11, the S&P 500 gained 2.12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,086.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.60 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,044.39. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)