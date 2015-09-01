FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends down as China data sparks global growth fears
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends down as China data sparks global growth fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street shares fell close to 3.0 percent on Tuesday, pushing all three major U.S. indexes firmly into losses for the year after weak data from China intensified fears that a stumble in the world’s second-largest economy will hobble global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 468.48 points, or 2.83 percent, to 16,059.55, the S&P 500 lost 58.16 points, or 2.95 percent, to 1,914.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.40 points, or 2.94 percent, to 4,636.11.

Reporting By Sinead Carew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.