US STOCKS-Shares decline as Wal-Mart's weak forecast drags on retailers
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
October 14, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Shares decline as Wal-Mart's weak forecast drags on retailers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wal-Mart sinks on weak forecast, drags down Dow

* JPMorgan falls, Bank of America rises after results

* U.S. retail sales barely rise in September

* Dow down 1.0 pct, S&P down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct (Updates to late afternoon)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in late afternoon trading on Wednesday, as Wal-Mart skidded after issuing a weak forecast, dragging down other big retailers, and as JPMorgan slipped after its results.

They are among the latest disappointments as the U.S. third-quarter earnings season gets under way. S&P 500 earnings are expected to have fallen 4.2 percent in the quarter from a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Wal-Mart sank 9.7 percent to $60.23, poised for its worst one-day performance in more than 17 years, after it forecast a drop of up to 12 percent in earnings per share in fiscal 2017. The day’s decline wiped more than $20 billion off the retailer’s market value, and the stock was among the biggest drags on the Dow and S&P 500.

Rival Target was down 4.2 percent at $75.63, and Sears fell 3.5 percent to $24.28. The S&P 500 retail index dropped 1.4 percent.

Data on Wednesday showed retail sales in the United States barely rose in September.

“What we’re seeing now I think is the market digesting a strong rally,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York. “If we start to see some heavy selling that’s not going to be a good sign. Right now the market is range-bound.”

At 3:18 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell 174.05 points, or 1.02 percent, to 16,907.84, the S&P 500 lost 11.14 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,992.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.97 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,779.65.

JPMorgan shares fell 2.8 percent to $59.86, after the bank reporting reported disappointing third-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo fell 0.7 percent to $51.48. Bank of America bucked the trend, rising 0.7 percent to $15.64 after reporting results on Wednesday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,770 to 1,213, for a 1.46-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,612 issues fell and 1,119 advanced for a 1.44-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 48 new lows. (Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
