FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Bear Stearns Depositor is NYSE's top percentage gainer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 22, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Bear Stearns Depositor is NYSE's top percentage gainer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bear Stearns Depositor Inc was the New York Stock Exchange’s biggest percentage gainer on Monday, jumping 34.6 percent to $38.10, though volume was extremely light.

Fewer than 3,000 shares exchanged hands on the name, which often sees no daily trading at all. Fifty-day average volume for the stock is a mere 24 shares.

Index snapshot at 13:50 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 14.57 points, or 0.72 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 57.52 points, or 1.26 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 73.04 points, or 0.42 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 16.16 points, or 1.41 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 16.39 points, or 1.16 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 7.18 points, or 1.09 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.