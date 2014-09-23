FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Galmed shares jump on heavy volume after U.S. FDA move
#Hot Stocks
September 23, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Galmed shares jump on heavy volume after U.S. FDA move

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Indexes: Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq flat

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd soared on Tuesday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had granted fast track designation for its product candidate, aramchol, designed to treat non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

The stock jumped 42 percent to $9.23, the biggest gainer on the Nasdaq and by far the stock’s biggest daily increase ever. The stock moved on volume of about 3.25 million shares, its busiest day ever. The stock’s 50-day average volume is slightly less than 26,000 shares.

Despite the day’s advance, the stock is down almost 48 percent since it went public in March.

Index snapshot at 12:39 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 3.94 points, or 0.2 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 2.05 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 50.44 points, or 0.29 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 1.5 points, or 0.13 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 2.56 points, or 0.18 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 1.51 points, or 0.23 percent.

