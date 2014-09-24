FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Biotechs climb after two-day drop
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Biotechs climb after two-day drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 0.76 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Biotech stocks are moving higher on Wednesday, bouncing back from a two-day drop, helped by gains in Gilead Sciences after trial results for the company’s HIV treatment.

Gilead said its HIV tablet containing tenofovir alafenamide was found better than its approved drug, Stribild, in two mid-stage studies, sending shares up 2.5 percent to $108.06.

Of the 119 stocks that comprise the Nasdaq biotech index, only 10 were in negative territory.

The gains helped lift the biotech index 2.4 percent, putting it on track for its best day in two months. Also moving higher were Biogen Idec, up 4 percent to $345.50 and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, up 4.9 percent to $109.95.

* S&P 500 was rising 9.89 points, or 0.5 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 34.30 points, or 0.76 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 103.91 points, or 0.61 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 5.8 points, or 0.52 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 2.41 points, or 0.17 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.95 points, or 0.46 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.