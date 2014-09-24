FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Cyber-Ark is Nasdaq's biggest gainer in trading debut
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Cyber-Ark is Nasdaq's biggest gainer in trading debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Cyber-Ark Software Ltd was the Nasdaq’s biggest gainer on Wednesday, with the stock soaring on massive volume in its trading debut.

The stock opened at $25, well above its initial public offering price of $16, and added to those gains in afternoon trading. It last traded up 67 percent at $26.86, on volume of 16.43 million shares, making the Israel-based cybersecurity software company one of the Nasdaq’s most active names.

Cyber-Ark’s strong debut follows Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s from last week. That IPO ranks as the world’s biggest, and shares rose 38 percent in their trading debut on Friday.

Index snapshot at 15:02 EDT:

* S&P 500 was rising 15.48 points, or 0.78 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 41.90 points, or 0.93 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 158.99 points, or 0.93 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 9.44 points, or 0.84 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 6.7 points, or 0.48 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 5.38 points, or 0.84 percent.

Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.