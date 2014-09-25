US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data flurry

* Futures: Dow up 2 pts, S&P off 0.5 pt, Nasdaq off 2.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, after the S&P 500 notched its biggest gain in a month, ahead of data on the labor market and durable goods.

* The S&P 500 snapped a three-day losing skid on Wednesday in a broad advance, led by healthcare and biotech stocks, with gains in the housing sector also providing support after surprisingly strong data on the sector.

* Weekly initial jobless claims data, due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), may provide investors with some insight on the health of the labor market. Expectations call for claims to rise to 300,000 from the 280,000 in the prior week.

* Investors will also eye August durable goods data at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a decline of 18 percent after posting a 22.6 percent jump, its biggest gain on record, in July.

* At 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT), financial data firm Markit will release its preliminary services Purchasing Managers Index for September. The estimate stands at 59 against the final 59.5 reading posted for August.

* Apple shares were trading down 0.7 percent to $101.05 before the opening bell. The company released a workaround for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who reported a drop in cellular service and the inability to use the fingerprint reading Touch ID after downloading the iOS 8.0.1 mobile operating system.

* Jabil Circuit was climbing 3.9 percent to $21.67 in light premarket trade after the contract electronics maker forecast current-quarter revenue and core earnings above market estimates.

* Earnings are expected after the closing bell from Micron Technology and Nike Inc.

* LabCorp said it had agreed to acquire LipoScience Inc for about $5.25 per share in cash, or $85.3 million.

* Asian stocks slipped, giving back earlier gains as initial cheer from the rebound on Wall Street fizzled out while European shares gained ground, as a further drop in the euro fueled expectations of a boost to the region’s corporate earnings.

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 0.5 points, or 0.03 percent, with 88,482 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.06 percent, in volume of 14,326 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent, with 13,259 contracts changing hands.