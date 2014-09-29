FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Oppenheimer sees near-term S&P weakness, would buy on dips
September 29, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Oppenheimer sees near-term S&P weakness, would buy on dips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures all down 0.6 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a solidly lower open on Monday, but if recent trends hold, investors may use the decline as an opportunity to add to positions.

The S&P 500 hasn’t had a correction - defined as a 10 percent pullback from a peak - since 2012. While the benchmark index has had multiple pullbacks of much smaller magnitudes, profit hunting has prevented steeper losses, a strategy Oppenheimer endorsed in a note to clients on Monday.

“Our tactical recommendation is to buy pullbacks in the S&P 500 because the longer term evidence remains bullish, in our view,” the firm wrote.

Though positive on stocks in the long term, Oppenheimer said near-term conditions were unfavorable because investor expectations were overly high, and because fewer stocks were making new highs. The firm expects a pullback of 5 to 7 percent.

“We view the [S&P] index’s trend as positive as long as 1,900 support is upheld, and expect higher highs once near-term conditions strengthen,” it wrote. The S&P closed Friday at 1,982.85.

Futures snapshot at 8:22:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 12.5 points, or 0.63 percent, with 198,619 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.64 percent, in volume of 35,340 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 99 points, or 0.58 percent, with 31,350 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

