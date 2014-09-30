FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Move shares up 37 pct in heavy volume after News Corp deal
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 30, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Move shares up 37 pct in heavy volume after News Corp deal

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Move Inc were up 37 percent and the stock was the most actively traded name on the Nasdaq after Rupert Murdoch’s said it would buy the company, which owns property websites such as realtor.com.

Shares of News Corp were down 2.2 percent. The deal was among the latest merger and deal-related news, which have been supportive for stocks.

But shares of DreamWorks Animation were down 3.1 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported Softbank Corp’s talks to acquire the Hollywood studio have cooled, citing people familiar with the matter.

Move’s stock rose to its highest since 2007 and its trading volume of 41.6 million shares was well above its 10-day moving average volume of roughly 290,000.

Index snapshot at 15:41 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 0.89 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 2.08 points, or 0.05 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 10.91 points, or 0.06 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 10.35 points, or 0.93 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 7.88 points, or 0.57 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.76 points, or 0.74 percent. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.