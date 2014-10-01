FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Ebola diagnosis in U.S. drives premarket movers
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
October 1, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Ebola diagnosis in U.S. drives premarket movers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of shares rallying on Ebola news)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Biotechnology companies with Ebola drugs were among the most active premarket movers on Wednesday, following the first diagnosis of a patient in the U.S. with the disease.

The shares rallied on concerns the disease could be spreading, while a number of airline stocks were weaker on concerns the disease could curb travel.

U.S. shares of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals jumped 30 percent before the bell to $27.45, and was among the most heavily traded Nasdaq names. The stock has seen heavy interest and has more than doubled thus far in 2014. In September, its Ebola drug was tested in West Africa in a bid to fast-track trials.

Sarepta Therapeutics rose 8.3 percent to $22.85 while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals added 15 percent to $11.25. Lakeland Industries Inc, which makes protective clothing for healthcare and first responders, rose 11 percent to $7.70.

Among airlines, Delta Air Lines fell 2.8 percent to $35.12 while JetBlue Airways lost 2.6 percent to $10.34.

Futures snapshot at 0730 EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 2.5 points, or 0.13 percent, with 137,981 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.75 points, or 0.19 percent, in volume of 26,752 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.08 percent, with 18,862 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
