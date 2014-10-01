FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Ebola concerns lift Lakeland and Alpha in heavy trading
October 1, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Ebola concerns lift Lakeland and Alpha in heavy trading

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Lakeland Industries and Alpha Pro Tech rallied on Wednesday in heavy trading, following news a day earlier of the first diagnosis of a patient in the United States with Ebola.

Lakeland, which makes protective clothing for healthcare and first responders, rose 8.4 percent to $7.53 on volume of about 1.4 million shares, many times its 50-day average of about 81,300. Wednesday was the most active day for the stock since June 2004.

Alpha Pro Tech, whose infection control unit makes face masks and eye shields, rose 4 percent to $3.38. The stock moved on total volume of 1.4 million, well above its 50-day average of less than 150,000.

Index snapshot at 1358 EDT:

* S&P 500 was down 25.96 points, or 1.32 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was down 76.27 points, or 1.7 percent.

* Dow industrials was down 246.11 points, or 1.44 percent.

* Russell 2000 was down 16.57 points, or 1.5 percent.

* S&P MidCap was down 19.33 points, or 1.41 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was down 8.54 points, or 1.34 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
