US STOCKS-Argentine ADRs tumble after central bank chief replaced
October 2, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Argentine ADRs tumble after central bank chief replaced

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S.-traded shares of Argentine companies were sharply lower on Thursday after the government in Buenos Aires appointed a new central bank chief.

Outgoing central bank head Juan Carlos Fabrega, at odds with economy minister Axel Kicillof, was replaced with a regulator seen as sympathetic to government intervention.

Bank stocks were among the worst hit, with ADRs of Banco Macro down 6.1 percent and BBVA Banco Frances down 6.8 percent.

To Wednesday’s close, both ADRs were up 59.5 percent and 76.9 percent year-to-date, respectively.

Argentina’s benchmark was down more than 8 percent on the day, but with a gain of more than 100 percent so far this year, it continued to be one of the best performing markets worldwide for 2014.

Other Argentine stocks falling sharply on Wall Street included Petrobras Argentina, down 5.2 percent, and Edenor, off 4.3 percent.

The Bank of New York Mellon index of Argentine ADRs fell 3.8 percent on the day.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, major indexes were edging higher in a volatile session, while small caps rallied, after the S&P 500 earlier fell to its lowest level in nearly two months.

Index snapshot at 14:10 EDT (1810 GMT):

* S&P 500 was up 1.7 points, or 0.09 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was up 12.61 points, or 0.29 percent.

* Dow industrials was up 16.2 points, or 0.1 percent.

* Russell 2000 was up 11.59 points, or 1.07 percent.

* S&P MidCap was up 3.52 points, or 0.26 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was up 6.3 points, or 1.01 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

