FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of payrolls, on track for weekly loss
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 3, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures up ahead of payrolls, on track for weekly loss

Ryan Vlastelica

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Friday as investors looked ahead to a jobs report that was expected to sharply rebound from the previous month, though indexes were on track for a second straight weekly decline.

* The September payroll report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), is seen showing 215,000 jobs added in the month, up from 142,000 in August. As well, the jobless rate probably held at a six-year low, which could support bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in mid-2015.

* Equities have been volatile of late. Over the past 250 sessions, the S&P 500 posted an average daily move of 14.7 points, which it has topped each day in the past seven sessions. The benchmark index fell as much as 1 percent on Thursday, at one point dropping under its 150-day moving average - a level it had not breached since November 2012 - before rebounding sharply. It closed little changed.

* For the week, the Dow is down 1.8 percent, the S&P is down 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq is down 1.8 percent. It is the second straight weekly decline for all three. The CBOE Volatility index , a measure of investor anxiety, is up about 30 percent over the past two weeks, though at 16.16 on Friday, it remains below its long-term average of 20.

* The week’s losses were largely driven by news of the first diagnosis of a patient with Ebola in the United States. Protests in Hong Kong added to the tension, with investors worried a protracted period of unrest would weigh on growth in both Hong Kong and China.

* The leader of Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying, agreed to open talks with the pro-democracy activists, a move that was taken as a sign of progress, though he refused to stand down and violence continued in the city.

* In company news, a Swiss newspaper reported that UBS could face a fine of up to $6.3 billion if found guilty in a French investigation into whether it helped wealthy customers there avoid taxes.

Futures snapshot at 0648 EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.41 percent, with 113,423 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.35 percent, in volume of 17,587 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.33 percent, with 16,433 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.