US STOCKS-Brazil ADRs higher in premarket

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Brazilian companies rose in premarket trading on Monday, following an unexpectedly competitive runoff campaign for Brazil’s presidency.

The election is between incumbent Dilma Rousseff and her pro-business rival Aecio Neves, who rode a late surge in support in the final days before the first round of voting. The runoff will take place on Oct. 26.

The iShares MSCI Brazil Index fund exchange-traded fund rose 8.6 percent to $47.11 before the bell, moving on heavy volume. U.S. shares of Petrobras SA climbed 15 percent to $16.05 as one of the most active names on the New York Stock Exchange. Mining giant Rio Tinto rose 1.3 percent to $47.77 on the NYSE.

Futures snapshot at 7:53:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.5 points, or 0.28 percent, with 149,834 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.26 percent, in volume of 25,605 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.28 percent, with 24,581 contracts changing hands.