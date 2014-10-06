FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Chipmakers slide after Samsung's big investment
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Chipmakers slide after Samsung's big investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Micron Technologies was leading a slide in the PHLX semiconductor index on Monday after Samsung unveiled plans to spend $14.7 billion on a new chip facility.

Samsung’s move marks a heavy push towards its semiconductor business to bolster profits as its smartphone dominance dwindles.

Shares of Micron were down 5.3 percent in early afternoon trading, on track for their largest daily percentage decline in more than a month. However, the stock’s intrinsic valuation was already 30.5 percent below StarMine projections at its close on Friday, based on forward five-year earnings growth expectations.

The SOX index was down 1 percent.

Chipmaker Toshiba Corp fell 2.6 percent overnight in Tokyo and SK Hynix Inc lost 5.1 percent in Seoul.

Looking at the broader market, energy and consumer discretionary shares were weighing the most on the S&P 500 with the benchmark index struggling against technical resistance at its 50-day moving average in the 1,975 area.

Index snapshot at 12:03 EDT (1603 GMT):

* S&P 500 was falling 4.67 points, or 0.24 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 20.91 points, or 0.47 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 25.63 points, or 0.15 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 8.11 points, or 0.73 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 3.49 points, or 0.26 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 4.49 points, or 0.71 percent.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.