FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Solar companies fall on heavy volume
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 6, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Solar companies fall on heavy volume

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Shares of solar power companies were sharply lower on Monday, with the group dropping on heavy volume.

Nearly all companies in the space were lower, with Vivint Solar Holdings Inc down 9.8 percent to $12.40 as one of the biggest percentage decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock, which went public last week, moved on volume of about 1.7 million shares.

Among other names, Yingli Green Energy fell 2.9 percent to $3.03, SolarCity Corp lost 2.8 percent to $57.41 and the Guggenheim Solar ETF fell 4.5 percent to $38.24.

Canadian Solar fell 2.7 percent to $33.54. Earlier on Monday, it provided an update to a utility-scale pipeline project in Japan.

Index snapshot at 13:45 EDT:

* S&P 500 was falling 1.79 points, or 0.09 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was losing 12.65 points, or 0.28 percent.

* Dow industrials was dropping 22.15 points, or 0.13 percent.

* Russell 2000 was falling 4.61 points, or 0.42 percent.

* S&P MidCap was dropping 0.82 points, or 0.06 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was losing 2.6 points, or 0.41 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.