FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures up, may extend Wall St's biggest gain in a year
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures up, may extend Wall St's biggest gain in a year

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, indicating the previous session’s massive rally could be extended amid relief over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy.

* Major indexes posted their biggest one-day jump of the year on Wednesday in a broad advance after the Federal Reserve reassured investors its first rate hike would come when economic data pointed to an economy that could grow without Fed stimulus, rather than on a specific schedule.

* Wednesday’s was the latest in a series of volatile sessions; the S&P 500 moved 45.11 points from its high to its low, its biggest intraday move since February. Any follow-through to the rise could be a sign that momentum has swung to the upside, and investors will be looking for the S&P to break above its 14-day and 50-day moving averages. The index hasn’t closed above either since Sept. 19.

* Based on its Wednesday close, the S&P is 2.2 percent below its record close while the Russell 2000 is 9.3 percent away from its record, moving out of the 10 percent threshold that represents a correction. The CBOE Volatility index fell 12.2 percent to 15.11 on Wednesday.

* Investors are looking ahead to jobless claims data, which are due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and are seen rising to 294,000 from 287,000 last week.

Futures snapshot at 0643 EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.2 percent, with 200,266 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.3 percent, in volume of 25,886 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 13 points, or 0.08 percent, with 29,211 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.