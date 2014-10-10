US STOCKS-Futures drop, chipmakers weigh on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, with the decline particularly pronounced in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which was weighed by weakness in chipmakers.

The drop in the group comes a day after Microchip Technology Inc warned on sales, saying an industry correction had begun and more bad news could be on the way from other chipmakers.

The stock lost 11 percent to $40.65 in heavy premarket trading and weighed on other names in the group. Intel Corp fell 2.4 percent to $32.80 while Micron Technology was off 2.3 percent at $29.92. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index is down 3.2 percent so far this week, on track for its third straight weekly loss.

In other tech news, Juniper Networks Inc fell 6.4 percent to $19.59 before the bell a day after it also issued a sales warning.

Futures snapshot at 0824 EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.75 points, or 0.51 percent, with 360,952 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 39.5 points, or 0.99 percent, in volume of 62,954 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 83 points, or 0.5 percent, with 53,217 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)