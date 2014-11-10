US STOCKS-Futures little changed after three-week rally

* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday, after the Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a third straight week to fresh record highs.

* Earnings season begins to wind down this week, with 16 S&P 500 companies expected to report quarterly results, including retailers Wal-Mart and Macy’s as well as network equipment maker Cisco Systems. McDonald’s is scheduled to post October sales results on Monday.

* According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of 442 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.2 percent have topped Wall Street expectations, well above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings are expected to grow 9.8 percent over the year-ago period.

* The Dow has risen 7.3 percent while the S&P 500 is up 7.7 percent over past three weeks, the best three-week performance for both indexes since October 2011.

* KKR & Co plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth less than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

* European stocks inched higher as acquisition hopes fueled gains for oil services firms after Dutch group Boskalis took a stake in Fugro.

* Asian shares gained in the wake of U.S. jobs data that pointed to solid economic growth, with Hong Kong leading the gains after regulators set a date for a long-awaited trading link between the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges to open.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.14 percent, with 111,201 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.26 percent, in volume of 18,097 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.13 percent, with 18,206 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)