US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat after Dow, S&P 500 records

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised for a flat open on Tuesday, after the Dow and S&P 500 extended their streak of record closes for a fourth day.

Transportation and healthcare stocks helped boost the S&P 500 on Monday to its 39th new closing high for the year, versus 45 in 2013. The last time the index set a record high in four consecutive days was in June, while the last five-day streak was in May 2013.

The benchmark index has rallied 9.4 percent since hitting a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and solid corporate earnings reports. For the year, the index is up 10.3 percent.

“It’s been grinding higher, a pretty impressive rally off the bottom,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“We have equity demand driven by the perception of improving economics and companies’ earnings prospects.”

Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning showed that of 448 companies in the S&P 500 to report earnings, 74.6 percent beat expectations, above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and 67 percent for the past four quarters. Earnings overall are expected to grow 10 percent over the year-ago period.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2 points and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 12 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 5.75 points.

D.R. Horton, the largest U.S. homebuilder, fell 1 percent to $23.20 before the opening bell after it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue but earnings missed Wall Street expectations.

There is no major U.S. economic data on the calendar for Tuesday due to the U.S. Veteran’s Day holiday, which may also dampen volume.

U.S.-listed shares of Vodafone jumped 6.4 percent to $35.13, after the world’s second-biggest mobile operator raised it full-year earnings outlook.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s finance services arm “will definitely go public,” Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday, eyeing a mainland China listing for the e-commerce company’s crown jewel. Its shares lost 1.7 percent to $117.13 in premarket.

Zynga shares jumped 5.7 percent to $2.62 before the opening bell, after Jefferies raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold” with a $4.50 price target.