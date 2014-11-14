FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data
November 14, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Retail sales, consumer sentiment data due

* Baker Hughes confirms merger talks with Halliburton

* Geron jumps on licensing deal with Johnson & Johnson

* Futures up: Dow 4 pts, S&P 0.25 pt, Nasdaq 3.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday, with the S&P on track for a fourth straight weekly advance, ahead of data on consumer sentiment.

* The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in Wal-Mart, but the S&P 500 was little changed as energy shares tracked crude futures prices lower.

* Investors will eye October retail sales data at 8:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT). Expectations call for a 0.2 percent rise versus the 0.3 decline in the prior month. Also due at 8:30 a.m. is data on import prices.

* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary November reading on consumer sentiment is expected later in the session at 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT.) Expectations call for a reading of 87.5 versus the final October reading of 86.9.

* The S&P 500 is up 0.4 percent for the week and has rallied 9.5 percent from a six-month low in October, buoyed by supportive economic data and corporate earnings. For the year so far, it is up 10.3 percent.

* Baker Hughes gained 3.5 percent to $60.80 in premarket trade after the oilfield services company said it is in preliminary merger talks with its larger rival Halliburton Co .

* Geron Corp surged 46.3 percent to $3.38 before the opening bell after it licensed its cancer compound to a Johnson & Johnson unit for up to $935 million.

* In Europe, FTSEurofirst 300 declined after growth data showed regional economies continue to struggle. Asian stocks fell following fresh signs of slowing Chinese growth.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 point, or 0.01 percent, with 128,260 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.08 percent, in volume of 18,433 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.02 percent, with 21,513 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

