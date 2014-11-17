US STOCKS-Futures slip as Japan dips into recession

* Futures off: Dow 39 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday, following four consecutive weeks of gains for major Wall Street indexes, weighed by data showing Japan slipped into recession.

* Merger and acquisition news partly offset the declines as Halliburton said it would buy Baker Hughes and Allergan is close to a buyout deal by Actavis.

* Japan’s economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years before he has to go to the polls.

* The Japanese data took crude futures prices lower, with Brent off 1 percent at $78.50 per barrel. Brent prices have fallen in the last eight weeks and are down nearly 30 percent from June.

* Baker Hughes rose 16.4 percent on news Halliburton would acquire it in a cash and stock transaction of about $34.6 billion. Halliburton shares fell 2.9 percent in premarket trading.

* Allergan added 4.5 percent as the Actavis buyout values the company as high as $65.5 billion.

* Negotiations between Hasbro and DreamWorks Animation have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter. DreamWorks shares fell 13.3 percent.

Futures snapshot at 7:37 a.m. EST (1237 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.28 percent, with 156,801 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21 percent, in volume of 27,684 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.22 percent, with 22,525 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)