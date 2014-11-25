US STOCKS-Futures tick up with indexes at records

* S&P 500 has risen in 12 of past 14 sessions

* Tiffany, Workday both down in premarket after results

* Futures up: Dow 23 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds Tiffany results)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as the market’s long-running upward bias looked to continue, though further gains may be difficult to come by in a week that’s expected to be quiet.

Equities have been strong of late. The S&P 500 is up for 12 of the past 14 sessions, and all three major indexes are coming off five-week streaks of gains. Both the Dow and S&P closed at records on Monday, and the S&P is up more than 13 percent from an intraday low hit in mid-October.

Much of the rally has come on bets for more stimulus from central banks around the world, which is expected to continue supporting markets, though the swiftness of the gains since October could spur some profit taking.

Market moves this week could be amplified by low volume, which is expected with some market participants out for the Thanksgiving holiday. The U.S. stock market will be closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday.

Investors are looking ahead to the latest read on third-quarter economic growth, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT). Reads on home prices and consumer confidence will be released after the market opens; both are expected to show growth.

In company news, Tiffany & Co dipped 0.7 percent to $104.25 before the bell after it reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations, due to weak demand in Japan. Workday Inc late Monday forecast fiscal 2016 revenue below expectations, sending shares down 7.6 percent to $85.45 in premarket trading.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd reported a quarterly loss that narrowed from the prior year, while revenue fell 7.5 percent. Shares fell 1.3 percent to $2.95 in premarket trading.

On the upside, Nuance Communications Inc, whose voice recognition software runs Siri on Apple Inc’s iPhones, late Monday reported revenue growth of 6.4 percent. Shares rose 4.5 percent to $16 before the bell.

Restaurant shares may be in focus after U.S. government introduced sweeping new rules that require chain restaurants and large vending machine operators to disclose calorie counts on menus to make people more aware of the risks of obesity posed by fatty, sugary foods.

Futures snapshot at 7:48:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 94,919 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.2 percent, in volume of 14,560 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.13 percent, with 14,988 contracts changing hands. (Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)