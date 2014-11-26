US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open after economic data, earnings

* HP, Deere both fall in premarket after results

* Jobless claims above 300,000 for first time since Sept

* Markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving holiday

* Dow down 10 pts, S&P down 0.75 pt, Nasdaq up 1.75 pt (Adds economic data)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pointed to slight losses at the open on Wednesday as jobless claims rose to their highest level since September, though market moves were light going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Claims unexpectedly rose in the latest week, topping 300,000 for the first time since early September, though the underlying trend remained consistent with a firming labor market.

New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in October, a sign that the economy lost some momentum early in the fourth quarter.

Shares could also some pressure after weak results from Hewlett-Packard Co and Deere & Co, though trading is expected to be quiet with some market participants already out for Thanksgiving. The stock market will be closed on Thursday and will close early on Friday.

Market moves have been slight of late. Over the past 250 sessions, the S&P 500 has posted an average daily move of 15.8 points, which the benchmark index has not topped in any session in November. The index’s 14-day average move has dropped to 10.59 points from a high of 33.21 on Oct. 23.

While this week’s trend of below-average volume is expected to continue, that thin action could amplify market moves. Both the Dow and S&P have hit a string of records and the S&P has risen in 12 of its last 15 sessions.

After the market opens, investors will look to the November Chicago Purchasing Manager’s Index, sales of new and pending homes for October, and the final reading of November consumer sentiment from the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. Chicago PMI is seen falling to 63 from 66.2 while sentiment is expected to improve slightly.

Hewlett-Packard fell 1 percent to $37.25 in premarket trading a day after it said fourth-quarter revenue fell in almost every business segment, highlighting weaknesses ahead of the company’s planned 2015 separation of its enterprise services from its traditional computer and printing units.

Deere fell 2.8 percent to $85.36 after the company forecast a drop in equipment sales in the current quarter, hurt by lower corn prices and falling farm incomes.

Futures snapshot at 8:40:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 112,560 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.04 percent, in volume of 16,462 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent, with 16,575 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)