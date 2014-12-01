US STOCKS-Futures fall on weak global data, falling commodities

* Oil futures drop, weighing on energy stocks

* U.S. manufacturing data due after market opens

* Store sales hurt by holiday discounts, online shopping

* Futures down: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as manufacturing growth across Asia and Europe eased in November, with demand waning even in the face of sharp price cuts.

* Sliding oil and metals prices are seen dragging on energy and mining stocks. The Select Sector SPDR Energy exchange traded fund fell 1 percent in light premarket trading. U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent to $65.52 a barrel and Brent dropped 0.7 percent to $69.68.

* Markit’s final November manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone was 50.1, its lowest reading since June 2013 and down from a flash reading in mid-November of 50.4, despite price cuts made possible by tumbling input costs. New orders declined for a third month.

* U.S. manufacturing data is due later in the day, with Markit’s gauge out at 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT), followed soon after by the Institute for Supply Management’s report.

* Early holiday promotions and rising online shopping took a toll on in-store U.S. sales during the Thanksgiving weekend as shoppers on average spent 6.4 percent less than they did a year earlier, according to data released Sunday by an industry group.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. EST (1212 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.3 percent, with 173,462 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.1 percent, in volume of 27,342 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 38 points, or 0.21 percent, with 31,548 contracts changing hands.