FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher after decline, oil down again
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures slightly higher after decline, oil down again

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Weakness in crude oil could again pressure energy names

* Avanir Pharma higher in premarket, Otsuka to buy

* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 12.25 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday, indicating a slight rebound from the previous session’s broad decline, which was the S&P 500’s weakest day in a month.

* Energy shares will be in focus as crude oil continues its recent volatility. U.S. crude futures were down 1.2 percent to $68.16 per barrel. While the commodity jumped on Monday, that followed a plummet of more than 10 percent last week, a decline that took it to multi-year lows.

* Declines in energy shares have corresponded with the weakness in oil, which is down more than 30 percent from a recent high. The S&P 500 energy index is the weakest industry group by far this year, and the only one to be negative for 2014.

* Apple Inc edged slightly higher in premarket trading. The tech giant lost 3.2 percent on Monday, dropping in its biggest one-day drop since September. The stock, the biggest U.S. company by market cap, was also hit by unusual trading activity shortly after the market opened, tumbling in the span of a minute in what some traders deemed a “mini-flash crash.”

* Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc rose 12.5 percent to $16.88 in premarket trading after Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd agreed to buy the company for about $3.5 billion to expand its neurologic drug portfolio.

* Investors are looking ahead to a read on October construction spending, due at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) and seen rising by 0.6 percent. Markets may be vulnerable to a weak read, which would follow tepid reports on manufacturing on Monday and could prompt traders to take profits.

* Despite Monday’s decline, equities have been strong of late and continue to hover near record levels. Major indexes closed out a sixth straight week of gains last week.

Futures snapshot at 6:57:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.18 percent, with 119,123 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.29 percent, in volume of 17,492 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.21 percent, with 25,044 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.