US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 3-week decline
March 16, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 3-week decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday after a 3-week losing skid for the S&P 500, as a recovery in the euro helped reassure U.S. investors who had been concerned about the impact of a robust dollar on the earnings of multinational companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.95 points, or 0.42 percent, to 17,824.26, the S&P 500 gained 7.88 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,061.28 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.09 points, or 0.49 percent, to 4,895.84. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

