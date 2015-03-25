FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data, deals support
March 25, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data, deals support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Durable goods data due

* Kraft up 27 pct, Kofax adds 45 pct after separate deal news

* Futures: Dow off 23 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2 pts

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed in light volume on Wednesday ahead of industrial orders data, with deals indicating investors still see value in the market despite indexes trading near all time highs.

* Equity traders have kept an eye on the dollar as its nine-month rally stalls, trying to figure out its next direction and the effect it will have corporate earnings.

* Kraft Foods jumped 27 percent in premarket trading after a merger agreement with ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co, owned by 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway. The new company, Kraft Heinz Co, will trade publicly and will be the third largest in North America.

* Kofax Ltd rallied 45 percent premarket after Lexmark International, known for its printers, said it would buy Kofax in a deal of about $1 billion. Lexmark shares jumped 7.9 percent.

* Data on durable goods orders for February is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The headline number is expected to show growth of 0.4 percent, compared to the 2.8 percent advance in January.

Futures snapshot at 7:29 a.m. EDT (1129 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.05 percent, with 68,559 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2.25 points, or 0.05 percent, in volume of 12,015 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 23 points, or 0.13 percent, with 8,787 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

