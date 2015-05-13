US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of retail data

* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as a global bond selloff eased and investors waited for a ream of data including U.S. retail sales for April.

* U.S. retail sales likely continued to recover in April as pent up demand sent consumers shopping after a slow winter season. The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The government will also release business inventories data for March at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show a rise of 0.2 percent, compared with an increase of 0.3 percent in February. Import and export data for April will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

* European stock markets rose after France posted its fastest economic growth rate in two years in the first three months of the year.

* U.S. stocks closed down but off their lows on Tuesday as bond prices rallied.

* Shares of pipeline company Williams Partners LP jumped 14 percent to $54 in premarket trading after Williams Cos said it would buy its affiliate for about $13.8 billion.

* Owens-Illinois rose 2.7 percent to $24.44 after the glass container maker said it would buy the food and beverage glass container business of Mexico’s Vitro SAB de CV for $2.15 billion.

* Delta Airlines rose 2.4 percent to $47.20 after it announced a $5 billion buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend to 13.5 cents per share from 9 cents.

* Earnings expected before the bell include Macy’s and Ralph Lauren. Shake Shack reports after the close.

Futures snapshot at 7:07 a.m. ET (1107 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 5.75 points, or 0.27 percent, with 91,828 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.37 percent, on volume of 17,871 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 44 points, or 0.24 percent, with 18,186 contracts changing hands.