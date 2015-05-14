FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of weekly jobless data
#Market News
May 14, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures higher ahead of weekly jobless data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 8.25 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday ahead of weekly jobless numbers, after the market closed little changed on Wednesday on weak April retail sales data.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits is expected to rise to 275,000 from 265,000 last week. The data will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The dollar index, which has been on a tear, fell to a 5-month low.

* April retail sales data remained unchanged from the prior month as consumers cut back on spending on big ticket items like cars.

* The 10-year Treasury yield eased back from Wednesday’s five-month closing high of 2.28 percent, but analysts say the momentum in yields remains upwards.

* Dow component Cisco fell 1.2 percent to $29 after the company beat estimates but said spending by telecom customers was not going to improve in the near future.

* Kohl’s shares fell 6 percent to $70 after the department store operator reported lower-than-expected quarterly same-store sales, hurt by colder-than-usual weather in February.

* Puma Biotechnology shares tanked 22.75 percent to $162 in premarket trading after details from a late-stage trial of its experimental breast cancer pill showed that it improved disease-free survival for certain patients only by 2.3 months.

* Shake Shack rose 9.3 percent to $74.78 after the hamburger chain raised its full-year revenue forecast.

Futures snapshot at 7:25 a.m. ET (1125 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.25 points, or 0.39 percent, with 112,006 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.49 percent, on volume of 21,543 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.39 percent, with 20,640 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

