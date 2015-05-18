US STOCKS-Futures edge lower ahead of housing data

* Futures down: Dow 7 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts

By Sweta Singh

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday, after the S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. housing data.

* The National Association of Homebuilders is likely to report that its homebuilders confidence index ticked up to 57 in May from 56 in April. The data is expected at 10 a.m ET (1400 GMT).

* The S&P gained 0.08 percent to close at a record high of 2,122.73 on Friday, modestly exceeding its previous peak on April 24.

* Data released on Friday showed that industrial output slipped and consumer sentiment fell, suggesting that the U.S. economy continues to struggle with slow growth.

* The Federal Reserve could look at a rate hike in June if the economy is strong enough, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, although he argued for rates to start rising in early 2016.

* European shares rose on Monday, with energy stocks in focus after a rise in oil prices, while the dollar lifted off four-month lows it had touched on concerns over the U.S. economy.

* Endo International’s shares rose 3.3 percent to $88.20 in premarket trading after the generic drugmaker said it would buy privately-held Par Pharmaceutical from TPG Capital in a $8.05 billion deal.

* Alibaba fell 1.2 percent to $87.20 after a group of luxury goods makers sued the company on Friday, contending that the Chinese e-commerce giant knowingly made it possible for counterfeiters to sell their products throughout the world.

* Las Vegas Sands fell 1.86 percent to $50.02 after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to “neutral”.

Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 105,253 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.19 percent, in volume of 11,108 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.04 percent, with 16,601 contracts changing hands. (Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru)