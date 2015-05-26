FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of raft of data
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures lower ahead of raft of data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday ahead of a raft of data and after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that the central bank could raise interest rates this year.

* Yellen said on Friday a rate hike would be warranted this year if the economy keeps improving as expected.

* Investors will be keeping a keen eye on data through the day for signs that the economy is recovering after hitting a soft patch in the first quarter.

* Durable goods data is expected to show business investment spending plans fell 0.2 percent in April. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* New home sales data at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected to show sales increased to an adjusted annual rate of 510,000 units in April from 481,000 units in March.

* The Conference Board releases its index of consumer attitudes, which is expected to show consumer spending fell slightly in May from April. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas is expected at 9:45 a.m. ET.

* Charter Communications’s shares rose 4.5 percent to $183.30 in premarket trading after it agreed to buy Time Warner Cable for $55.8 billion. Time Warner Cable rose 8.8 percent to $186.23.

* Ctrip.com gained 5.8 percent to $89.50 after Priceline said it will invest an additional $250 million in the Chinese online travel company.

* LivePerson shares were up 12.5 percent at $10.06 after an Israeli website reported software provider Nice Systems was in talks to acquire the chat software firm.

Futures snapshot at 7:34 a.m. ET (1134 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.16 percent, with 152,206 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.15 percent, on volume of 27,087 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.05 percent, with 40,252 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

