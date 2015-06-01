FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures higher after positive China factory data
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures higher after positive China factory data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Futures up: Dow 90 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 25 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, after closing down the previous week, as investors focused on the bright spots in China’s factory activity data and ahead of a string of domestic economic data.

* Growth in China’s giant factory sector edged up to a six-month high in May but export demand shrank again, reinforcing the view that more stimulus would have to be rolled out in the coming months.

* The weeks brings with it a spate of U.S. data, culminating with the job report on Friday, which investors will peruse for clues on the timing of a rate hike.

* Data on Monday is expected to show that both personal income and construction spending rose in April. Personal income data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The ISM releases its manufacturing index for May, which is expected to have increased to 52.0 from 51.5 in April. The PMI and construction spending data are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

* Intel shares were up 0.6 percent at $34.68 in premarket trading on reports that the company was nearing a deal to buy programmable-chip maker Altera. Altera rose 5.4 percent to $51.50.

* Citigroup was up 1.5 percent at $54.90 on a Wall Street Journal report that the bank is expected to close its troubled Banamex USA unit. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

* CTi BioPharma rose 5.7 percent to $2.05 in heavy trading after the drug developer presented positive data on its blood cancer drug.

* Molycorp fell 5.7 percent to $0.50 after the WSJ reported the rare earth miner is expected to skip a loan payment, which might lead to a bankruptcy filing.

Futures snapshot at 7:47 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 8.75 points, or 0.42 percent, with 147,568 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 25 points, or 0.55 percent, on volume of 24,581 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.5 percent, with 24,787 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.