US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as Greece weighs; data eyed

* Dollar retreats after hitting 12 1/2 yr-high against yen

* Data awaited: April factory orders, May auto sales

* Dollar General, Cracker Barrel rise after results

* Futures down: Dow 26 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Tanya Agrawal

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower amid uncertainty over the outcome of Greece’s negotiations with creditors and ahead of data that could point to the timing of a U.S. rate hike.

Greece must repay four loans totaling 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund this month, starting with a 300 million euro payment on June 5.

The leaders of Germany, France and Greece’s international creditors agreed late on Monday to work with “real intensity” as they try to reach a deal that would prevent a default.

The dollar hit a 12 1/2-year high against the yen in Asian trade, before pulling back to trade down against the Japanese currency and the euro.

“Stocks have been trying to break out of the narrow trading range but Greece has kept a cap on that,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, which oversees about $1 billion.

Investors will also keep a keen eye on a slew of U.S. economic data due this week for clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate increase in nearly a decade.

Data due on Tuesday includes April factory orders at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Demand for manufactured goods is likely to have been flat after a strong showing in March.

The auto industry will report sales for May and analysts expect demand to have been flat or down slightly from last year.

“If the Fed keeps delaying and doesn’t start the process of a rate hike, they are going to lose credibility,” said Meckler who reckons that September is the best bet for a hike.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4.25 points. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were 26 points lower and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were off 9.75 points.

Dollar General rose 2.9 percent to $74.70 in premarket trading after the discount retailer’s quarterly same-store sales beat analysts’ expectations.

Cracker Barrel rose 4.5 percent to $146.02 after the restaurant and gift store operator’s results beat estimates.

Zions Bancorp fell 5.6 percent to $30.20 after the Gulf Coast-focused bank announced a restructuring.

PVH Corp rose 3.4 percent to $108.20 after the apparel maker reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza)