FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after jobs data
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended their losses on Friday after jobs growth accelerated sharply in May and wages picked up, suggesting an interest rate hike in September was back on the table.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 280,000 last month, the largest gain since December, above the 225,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. ET (1232 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.4 percent, with 220,867 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 20.75 points, or 0.46 percent, on volume of 32,803 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 66 points, or 0.37 percent, with 36,428 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.