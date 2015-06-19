US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat a day after Nasdaq sets record

* “Quadruple witching” to add to volatility

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open little changed on Friday, a day after the Nasdaq Composite index broke its last standing milestone from the dot-com era as it set a record intraday high.

All three major indexes were on track to end the week higher.

Wall Street was boosted by Thursday’s strong data, which pointed to signs that the U.S. economy was recovering after growth came to a halt earlier in the year.

U.S. consumer prices last month increased the most in more than two years, jobless claims applications last week fell to a near 15-year low and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region in June accelerated to a six-month high.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s perceived dovishness regarding the pace of a rate hike also continued to boost equities.

Investors may see a spike in volume and volatility at the open and towards the closing bell as Friday marks a “quadruple witching” day - the expiration of stock options, index options, index futures and single-stock futures - as traders close hedging positions or roll them over at the last minute.

“We might see a little bit of a rest from yesterday’s rally,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

“The kind of rally we had yesterday was as much on technical factors as fundamentals.”

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.5 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a flat open.

Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures rose 15 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 6.5 points.

The Greece crisis also showed no signs of receding. Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as the debt talks drag on.

San Francisco Fed president John Williams is due to speak before the National Bureau of Economic Research East Asian Seminar on Economics in San Francisco, while Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester is scheduled to speak before the Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Philadelphia Policy Summit in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

ConAgra Foods’ shares were up 5.4 percent at $41.25 in premarket trading after activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a stake in the company.

Macerich slumped 8 percent to $75.90 as Simon Property Group exits its ownership stake in the No.3 U.S. mall owner, sources told Reuters.

Carmax fell 4.7 percent to $68.55 after the company’s quarterly revenue missed estimates.

Airmedia Group shares jumped 40.34 percent to $4.94 after the digital advertising service provider received a buyout offer from a group led by CEO Herman Man Guo. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)