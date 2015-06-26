US STOCKS-U.S. stocks set to open higher on hopes of Greece deal

* Futures: Dow up 31 pts, S&P up 3.25 pts, Nasdaq down 4.75 pts

* Euro zone can help Greece repay debt in bailout extension

* Greek debt sustainable in most scenarios, says analysis (Adds details, comment, updates shares)

By Sweta Singh

June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open slightly higher on Friday ahead of a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday that could decide on extending Greece’s bailout program.

An analysis prepared for euro zone finance ministers shows Greece’s debt burden is still sustainable without writing off principal.

“For most part we are trading off any news that comes out of Greece. I am looking for an agreement that falls somewhere in between full compliance and default,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

Investors also await the annual tweaks to the makeup of Russell stock indexes may produce a rush of transactions worth over $40 billion in the final moments of trading on Friday.

University of Michigan’s final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment for June is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The consumer sentiment is likely to remain at the preliminary reading of 94.6.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.16 percent, with 153,484 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.11 percent, on volume of 19,131 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.17 percent, with 19,481 contracts changing hands.

Micron Technology shares were down 12 percent at $21.11 in premarket trading after the chipmaker said it expects a further decline in prices of chips used in personal computers, and forecast revenue for the current quarter well below market estimates.

Nike shares rose 3.7 percent to $109.15 after the world’s largest footwear maker reported a better-than-expected profit as it sold more high-margin shoes and apparel at higher prices. (Editing by Don Sebastian)