FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures lower as investors await economic data
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2015 / 11:35 AM / in 2 years

US STOCKS-Futures lower as investors await economic data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Friday ahead of the release of a raft of economic data that could give a clearer idea of when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

** The Dow and the S&P 500 were on track to post slight gains for the week, but the Nasdaq was poised to close lower in a choppy week that saw China devalue its currency, hitting markets and derailing predictions of a rate hike.

* U.S. crude oil fell to its lowest in almost 6-1/2 years on Friday as huge stockpiles and refinery shutdowns heightened concerns about global oversupply and the Chinese economy.

* As concerns regarding China abate for the time being, investors turn their focus on a raft of data scheduled for release on Friday.

* U.S. factory output is expected to have advanced 0.4 percent in July, compared to a 0.1 percent drop in June. The Fed is expected to say industrial output increased 0.3 percent last month. The data is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET (1315 GMT).

* The University of Michigan will issue consumer sentiment data for August at 10 a.m. ET. Economists forecast the number to come in at 93.5 from last month’s 93.1.

* Most traders and economists are expecting a September rate hike, but macro concerns have prompted some to argue that the Fed may wait until December to hike interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

* Wall Street had ended flat on Thursday as a drop in energy shares offset a rebound in retail sales and Cisco’s stronger-than-expected results.

* With the second-quarter earnings season almost at a close, Corporate America’s profit is estimated to have increased 1.2 percent, while revenue is expected to have slipped 3.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

* King Digital’s shares slumped 11.1 percent to $13.51 in premarket trading after the Candy Crush maker reported disappointing gross bookings numbers.

* Apple slipped 0.3 percent to $114.79 after Bloomberg reported that the iPhone maker will delay its live TV service to at least next year.

Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, with 108,361 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.25 points, or 0.23 percent, on volume of 16,282 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.16 percent, with 13,219 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.