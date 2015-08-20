CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil prices slump

(Corrects paragraph 1 to “fourth straight day” from “third straight day”)

* Exxon, Chevron fall as oil prices hit lowest since 2009

* Weekly jobless claims rise unexpectedly

* Disney falls after downgrade

* NetApp up as results beat expectations

* Futures down: Dow 107 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 26 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower for the fourth straight day on Thursday, a day after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting highlighted concerns over the state of the global economy and as oil prices hit their lowest since 2009.

U.S. crude oil prices fell to almost $40 a barrel as higher supplies in North America and the Middle East boost stockpiles. Shares of Dow components Exxon Mobil and Chevron were down about 1 percent in premarket trading.

Another fall in the S&P energy index, already the worst performing among the 10 major S&P 500 sectors this year, will mean the index will have declined for six straight sessions. The last time that happened was in May.

The Fed, in minutes of its latest meeting released on Wednesday, continued to express broad concerns about lagging inflation even as the job market improved further - key factors it has said it will consider when deciding on the timing of a raise in interest rates.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the trend remained consistent with solid labor market momentum.

“We are looking at a steep lower open today as the markets are worried about oil prices and the Fed minutes added to the fear factor,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.58 percent, with 274,595 contracts traded at 8:33 a.m. ET (1233 GMT).

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 42,510 contracts.

Dow e-minis were down 107 points, or 0.62 percent, with 32,646 contracts changing hands.

The Dow Jones industrial average is poised to stay below its 200-day moving average for the 13th session in a row. The last time this happened was over a 59-session period during August to September 2011.

After the minutes, traders scaled back bets the Fed would raise rates in September, while the dollar index fell.

Wall Street briefly turn positive on Wednesday after the minutes, but closed lower, weighed down by oil prices and a fall in materials and energy stocks.

Fears of slowing growth in China, which carried the global economy following the 2008 financial crisis, have also hit commodities.

NetApp rose 5.7 percent to $31.18 after the data storage equipment maker’s results beat expectations.

Disney fell 1.7 percent to $104.63 after Bernstein downgraded the stock to “market perform”.

The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales data for July at 10 a.m. ET. Sales are expected to have slipped to an annual rate of 5.44 million units last month from 5.49 million units in June. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)