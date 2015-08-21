US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls more than 2 pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were down more than 2 percent in early afternoon trading on Friday, with the Dow Jones industrial average within 200 points of correction territory and the S&P 500 index trading below 2,000 amid fears of a China-led global economic slowdown.

At 1:13 p.m. ET (1713 GMT), the Dow was down 353.6 points, or 2.08 percent, at 16,637.09, while the S&P 500 was down 42.55 points, or 2.09 percent, at 1,993.18 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 109.32 points, or 2.24 percent, at 4,768.17. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)