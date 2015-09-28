CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Futures down ahead of consumer spending data

(Corrects second paragraph to say William Dudley will speak on Wednesday, not Monday)

* Futures down: Dow 85 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 24.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday as investors awaited consumer spending data for August amid uncertainty around the timing of an interest rate hike.

* Several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak this week, including New York Fed President William Dudley on Wednesday.

* The focus will firmly be on U.S. monetary policy after strong second-quarter U.S. GDP data released on Friday sharpened the case for a 2015 hike. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said she expects rates to be raised this year.

* Investors have been jittery trying to gauge when the Fed will raise rates amid concerns about slowing global growth.

* Data due Monday includes consumer spending data for August, which is expected to have risen 0.4 percent, compared with a 0.3 percent increase in July. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

* The week will culminate with non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, wiping out gains from a rally driven by Yellen’s comments about a rate hike, as a selloff in biotechs offset gains in banking shares.

* The Dow, however, ended higher as Nike hit a record-high after its first-quarter profit beat expectations.

* Shares of Alcoa were up 6.2 percent premarket at $9.49 after the metals company said it would split into two publicly-traded companies.

* Media General soared 26 percent to $14.05 after Nexstar offered to buy the company in a deal valued at $4.1 billion. Nexstar was untraded premarket.

* Sprint jumped 8 percent to $4.64 after the carrier said it would not join the U.S. government’s auction of airwaves set for early 2016.

Futures snapshot at 7:22 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.5 points, or 0.55 percent, with 222,166 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.5 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 40,195 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 85 points, or 0.52 percent, with 33,138 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)