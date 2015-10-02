US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after jobs data

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in non-farm payrolls in September, raising doubts that the economy is strong enough to allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 142,000, compared with 136,000 in August and below the 203,000 that economists polled by Reuters had expected. August figures were also revised sharply lower.

Futures snapshot at 8:32 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.82 percent, with 231,002 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30.25 points, or 0.72 percent, on volume of 37,929 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 119 points, or 0.74 percent, with 36,831 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)