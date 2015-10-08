US STOCKS-Futures fall as earnings season looms; Fed minutes eyed

* Futures down: Dow 0.34 pts, S&P 6.75 pts, Nasdaq 15.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as investors fret over fresh data indicating slowing global growth as the earnings season gathers steam and ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

* A six-day rally in global stocks was checked on Thursday as weak trade from Germany and factory data out of Japan fed worries about slowing growth, a key reason the Fed did not raise interest rates in September.

* Investors will scrutinize the minutes of that meeting for clues for the Fed’s view on economic outlook and on when they could raise rates. The data is due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

* Investors will also keep an eye on corporate reports for signs of any fallout from slowing global demand. Alcoa will report after the close, officially kicking off the earnings season. Alcoa’s shares were down 0.64 percent at $10.87 premarket.

* S&P 500 companies are now expected to report a 4.4 percent fall in third-quarter profit, the biggest decline in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching it highest in three weeks, as healthcare and biotechs rebounded from a selloff the day earlier.

* U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton plans to unveil a plan on Thursday to curb what she has called the “abuses of Wall Street”.

* Crude oil prices rose slightly, on track for their best weekly gain since August, helped by a weaker dollar. The dollar fell on nervousness ahead of the Fed’s minutes.

* EMC rose 6.3 percent to $27.60 after Reuters reported that Dell was in talks to buy the data storage company.

* Fiat Chrysler rose 1.5 percent to $15.04 after the automaker struck a new deal with a workers union.

* Jobless claims is forecast to have fallen to 274,000 last week. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota and San Francisco Fed President John Williams are scheduled to speak at separate events.

Futures snapshot at 7:15 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.75 points, or 0.34 percent, with 160,695 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 15.75 points, or 0.36 percent, on volume of 29,056 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 57 points, or 0.34 percent, with 21,553 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)