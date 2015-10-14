US STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors assess bank results

* U.S. retail sales barely rise in Sept

* China consumer inflation rises 1.6 pct in Sept

* JPMorgan falls, Bank of America rises after results

* Futures down: Dow 15 pts, S&P 0.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street looked set to open little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed earnings from JPMorgan and Bank of America and data showed U.S. retail sales barely rose in September.

Fresh economic data from China added to the negative tone - consumer inflation cooled more than expected in September and producer prices extended their slide.

While the health of the world’s second-biggest economy continues to remain a concern, investors will focus on company results over the next few days.

“When you have these major banks reporting, you really get a very good cross profile of what’s going on with the economy in the United States,” said Mark Spellman, portfolio manager at Alpine Funds.

JPMorgan shares fell 1.7 percent to $60.5 premarket, a day after the bank reported third-quarter results below estimates.

Bank of America rose 1.5 percent to $15.75 after the bank reported a profit, compared with a year-earlier loss. Wells Fargo fell 1.2 percent after reporting results.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.8 percent decline in third-quarter profit, the biggest in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 94.434, its lowest since Sept. 18, as traders bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping interest rates at near-zero levels for longer.

The Fed, which has not raised rates since 2006, has said it will wait for clear signs of economic stability before it triggers a hike.

At 9:00 a.m. ET (1300 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.04 percent, with 215,029 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 34,681 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 15 points, or 0.09 percent, with 26,557 contracts changing hands.

Delta Air Lines rose 1.6 percent to $48.51 after its quarterly profit beat estimates.

U.S. stocks ended a seven-day run of gains on Tuesday, hurt by a renewed rout in biotechs.

Intel fell 2.2 percent to $31.33 after the world’s biggest chipmaker cut its outlook on Tuesday on revenue growth at its key data center business.

The Commerce Department said retail sales on Wednesday edged up 0.1 percent last month after being flat in August, pointing to sluggish domestic demand.

The Fed will issue its Beige Book, which contains anecdotal information on business activity, later in the day. The data is expected to show an increase in the budget deficit to $95.0 billion in September from $64.4 billion in August.

Sandisk rose 11.4 percent to $68.80 on a Bloomberg report, which said Micron Tech and Western Digital were in talks to buy the memory chip maker. Micron rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)