US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of economic data, bank earnings

* Futures up: Dow 115 pts, S&P 14.75 pts, Nasdaq 35.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors await key economic data and earnings reports.

* Global stocks rebounded from two days of losses after disappointing economic data and earnings reports gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve would hold off on raising interest rates any time soon.

* U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday as Wal-Mart shares saw their steepest one-day decline in 25 years after issuing a weak profit forecast.

* Investors will scrutinize earnings reports over the next several weeks to gauge the impact of a slowing global economy on U.S. companies.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 4.2 percent decline in third-quarter profit, the biggest in six years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Citigroup and Goldman Sachs report before the bell on Thursday, rounding off major bank earnings this week.

* Third-quarter results from major U.S. banks have been mixed so far, with only Wells Fargo reporting a rise in revenue and income from interest on loans.

* Goldman Sachs shares were up 1.1 percent at $181.57 premarket, while Citigroup inched up 0.6 percent.

* Charles Schwab also reports before the bell, while Schlumberger, Mattel and Advanced Micro Devices report after the close.

* Data due on Thursday includes the U.S. consumer price index for September at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The data is expected to show consumer prices fell 0.2 percent for the month after a 0.1 percent fall in August.

* Jobless claims data is also due at 8:30 a.m. The claims are expected to have increased by 7,000 to 270,000 last week.

* New York Fed President William Dudley and St Louis Fed President James Bullard are scheduled to speak at separate events on Thursday.

* UnitedHealth rose 1.2 percent to $123.50 after the health insurance provider reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday.

* Valeant Pharma’s U.S.-listed shares fell 7.2 percent to $164.50 after the Canadian drugmaker said it had been subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing policies.

* Netflix slid 4 percent to $105.78 after the video-streaming service said U.S. subscriber additions came in below expectations for the third quarter.

Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.74 percent, with 136,287 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 35.75 points, or 0.83 percent, on volume of 25,855 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 115 points, or 0.68 percent, with 18,402 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)