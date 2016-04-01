FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobs data
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after data showed employers added more jobs than expected in March, a sign of economic resilience that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this year.

The Labor Department’s report on non-farm payrolls showed employers added 215,000 jobs in March, more than the 205,000 estimated.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.33 points, or 0.34 percent, at 17,624.76, the S&P 500 7.45 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,052.29 and the Nasdaq Composite index 27.61 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,842.23. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.