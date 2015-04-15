US STOCKS-Futures edge higher with earnings beating lowered expectations

* Futures up: Dow 45 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts

By Tanya Agrawal

April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were up slightly on Wednesday following strong earnings results from large-cap banks and other companies who managed to beat lowered expectations.

* Bank of America‘s, shares were up 0.9 percent at $15.62 after the No. 2 U.S. bank by assets, reported a first-quarter profit of $2.98 billion, compared with a surprise loss a year earlier. On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase & Co reported better-than-expected profit.

* Delta Air Lines and Charles Schwab will report results later on Wednesday with video streaming company Netflix Inc reporting after the close of markets.

* Concerns have been growing that this earnings season will be weak due to lower oil prices, a strong U.S. dollar, and poor weather in the eastern United States in recent months.

* Shares of Avon Products were up 2.2 percent at $9.35 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the direct seller of cosmetics was exploring a sale of its North American business.

* Google Inc’s shares were up 0.3 percent at $538 in premarket trading after the U.S. search engine giant said it strongly disagreed with the European Commission, which accused it of distorting Internet searches in its favor and launched an antitrust probe into its mobile operating system Android.

* Intel, which reported results after the bell on Tuesday, was up 3.6 percent at $32.62 in premarket trading after the chipmaker forecast revenue broadly in line with Wall Street’s expectations and signaled a hefty cut in capital expenditures this year.

Futures snapshot at 7:32 a.m. (1132 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.75 points, or 0.23 percent, with 82,284 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.23 percent, in volume of 12,246 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 45 points, or 0.25 percent, with 15,024 contracts changing hands.